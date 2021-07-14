Short Interest in Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Rises By 806.7%

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 806.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Royale Energy stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09. Royale Energy has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.20.
