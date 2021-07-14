Short Interest in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Decreases By 99.8%

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 861,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 61,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 21,183 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,780,000 after buying an additional 56,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.07. The stock had a trading volume of 511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,440. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.85. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

