Short Interest in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Decreases By 87.8%

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 506,500 shares, a drop of 87.8% from the June 15th total of 4,160,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

STT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.43.

Shares of STT opened at $83.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. State Street has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $89.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of State Street by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in State Street by 32.3% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 2,034,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $167,367,000 after buying an additional 496,289 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in State Street by 12.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in State Street by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in State Street by 7.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 628,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,783,000 after buying an additional 44,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

