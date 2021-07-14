Short Interest in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Decreases By 98.4%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the June 15th total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

GS stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $374.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,233. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $370.01. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $393.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 45.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total transaction of $1,862,300.00. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,450 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,745 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,852,000 after acquiring an additional 823,571 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.45.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

