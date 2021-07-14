Short Interest in Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Increases By 2,100.0%

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of Tiger Brands stock opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. Tiger Brands has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48.

Get Tiger Brands alerts:

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of fast-moving consumer goods primarily in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Tiger Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiger Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.