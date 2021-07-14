Short Interest in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) Decreases By 93.0%

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the June 15th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nitorum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $693,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,192,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,980,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 1,517,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after buying an additional 101,824 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Trebia Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.87. Trebia Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

