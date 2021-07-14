Short Interest in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) Expands By 991.1%

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 991.1% from the June 15th total of 105,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the fourth quarter valued at $4,201,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the fourth quarter valued at $1,316,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of TWCT opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91. TWC Tech Holdings II has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

