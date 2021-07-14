Short Interest in Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Grows By 223.3%

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a growth of 223.3% from the June 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:UBEOF opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. Ube Industries has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $21.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51.
Ube Industries Company Profile
