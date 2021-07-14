Short Interest in Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Expands By 394.6%

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 394.6% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

YARIY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Yara International ASA stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.04. Yara International ASA has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $28.56.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

