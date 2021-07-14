Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SIEGY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.00.

OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $79.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $88.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $17.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 10.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

