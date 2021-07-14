SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 767,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 82,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIGA. TheStreet downgraded SIGA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised SIGA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.89. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.59% and a return on equity of 56.02%. On average, analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

