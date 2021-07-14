Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its ImmunoTAC technology platform, develop systemically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections and other serious diseases. Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SBTX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silverback Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

SBTX opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.46. Silverback Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBTX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,081,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $699,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,159,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,377,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silverback Therapeutics (SBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.