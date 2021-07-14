Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.06 million, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.09 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 60,541 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 38,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 104.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

