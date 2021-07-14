Simon Maisey Sells 70,000 Shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NYSE:TW) Stock

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NYSE:TW) Director Simon Maisey sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $5,919,900.00.

Shares of TW stock opened at $86.53 on Wednesday. Tradeweb Markets Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.18 and a 52-week high of $87.88.

Get Tradeweb Markets alerts:

Tradeweb Markets Company Profile

Tradeweb Markets Inc builds and operates electronic marketplaces in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's marketplaces facilitate trading in a range of asset classes, including rates, credit, money markets, and equities. It offers pre-trade data and analytics, trade execution, and trade processing, as well as post-trade data, analytics, and reporting services.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Tradeweb Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tradeweb Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.