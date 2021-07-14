Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd.

Simulations Plus has increased its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $90.92. The company has a market capitalization of $885.44 million, a PE ratio of 93.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.56.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,673,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,500,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,761 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simulations Plus stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

