Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd.
Simulations Plus has increased its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $90.92. The company has a market capitalization of $885.44 million, a PE ratio of 93.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.56.
In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,673,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,500,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,761 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simulations Plus stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.
Simulations Plus Company Profile
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.
Further Reading: Arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.