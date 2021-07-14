SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Short Interest Update

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 6,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SITC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.41.

Shares of SITE Centers stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.15. 14,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,617. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $15.91.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

In related news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,949.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock valued at $124,853,641. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SITE Centers by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,223,000 after buying an additional 1,864,861 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,457 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,391,000 after acquiring an additional 327,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,940,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,871,000 after acquiring an additional 419,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

