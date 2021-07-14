Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.64

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.64 and last traded at $23.64, with a volume of 3075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.37.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLX. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 106.63% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $66.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.21%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

