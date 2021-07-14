SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.14

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.14 and last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 1334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

Several research firms have commented on SKIL. Piper Sandler began coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. began coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

About SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

