Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of WORK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.08. 698,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,705,429. Slack Technologies has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.84 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.44.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Slack Technologies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $85,258.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $10,515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,560.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 421,193 shares of company stock valued at $18,092,293 over the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,169,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its position in Slack Technologies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 2,914,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,412,000 after buying an additional 1,101,155 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Slack Technologies by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 12,709 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 29.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 532,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after buying an additional 122,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

