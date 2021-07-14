SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 206,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,225 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $9,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in SMART Global by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SMART Global by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in SMART Global by 662.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 88,274 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth $1,375,000.

SGH opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.83. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.19 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SMART Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

In other SMART Global news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $151,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,124.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,015,373 shares of company stock valued at $253,189,172. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

