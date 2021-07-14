Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.50.

OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Equities analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

