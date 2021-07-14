Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,208,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,679 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $203,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SON. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,907,000 after buying an additional 743,963 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,887,000 after buying an additional 191,383 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,058,000 after buying an additional 143,921 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,674,000 after buying an additional 132,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,224,000 after buying an additional 89,301 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Shares of SON stock opened at $66.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.18. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 52.79%.

In other news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

