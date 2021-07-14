Sophia Randolph Sells 7,387 Shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR) Stock

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR) insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $449,720.56.

NYSE:BDR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.28. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.80.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

