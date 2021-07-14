Sophia Randolph Sells 7,387 Shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR) Stock

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR) insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $449,720.56.
NYSE:BDR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.28. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.80.
About Blonder Tongue Laboratories
