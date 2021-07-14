Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,282 shares during the period. Southwest Gas comprises 1.9% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Southwest Gas worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 355,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,457,000 after buying an additional 197,835 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $24,361,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SWX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.60.

Shares of SWX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,222. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.17.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

