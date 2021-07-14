SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.70

SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 26059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81.

SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPAQ)

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

