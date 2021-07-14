SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 300.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWR opened at $108.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.68. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $74.34 and a 12 month high of $109.95.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

