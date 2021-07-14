SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Stock Position Raised by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 24.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,840 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 30,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 829,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,500,000 after buying an additional 246,812 shares during the last quarter.

MDYG opened at $77.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.67. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $52.68 and a 12-month high of $80.23.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

