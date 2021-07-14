Spire (NYSE:SR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $81.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Get Spire alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SR. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.78.

Shares of SR stock opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Spire has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 733.3% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 41.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 168.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 117.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.