Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Position Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,502 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.19% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $9,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 154,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,549,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,564,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,774,000 after buying an additional 439,954 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million. Analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. Truist upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

