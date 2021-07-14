Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SRC. Raymond James upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.50.

NYSE:SRC opened at $48.05 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.85.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

