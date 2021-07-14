Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CTO Jonathan Bourgoine Sells 24,508 Shares

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 24,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total transaction of $7,908,731.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of STMP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.17. 34,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,821. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.22 and a 12-month high of $325.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.66.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on STMP shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday. Maxim Group cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Stamps.com by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

