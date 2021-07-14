Starbase (STAR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $22.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Starbase has a market cap of $1.17 million and $22.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Starbase has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00052306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015598 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.31 or 0.00848686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005334 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

