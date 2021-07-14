STASIS EURO (EURS) Market Cap Achieves $106.18 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $106.18 million and $1.85 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 88,625,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

