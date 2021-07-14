State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.00

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.00 and last traded at $50.02, with a volume of 5847 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

STFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.24.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $373.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.00 million. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 7.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Auto Financial Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STFC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Auto Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

