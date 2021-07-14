Stephane Bancel Sells 19,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NYSE:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NYSE:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $3,260,210.00.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $1,812,317.22.

On Thursday, June 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $4,077,780.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $4,114,640.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $4,246,500.00.

Shares of MRNA opened at $235.15 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $245.70.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

