Stephanie Lepori Sells 7,500 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:CZR) Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:CZR) CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $754,350.00.

Shares of CZR opened at $96.77 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

