Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of J. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $132.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.51 and a 52 week high of $145.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

