Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Watsco were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco in the first quarter worth $45,126,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 4,676.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Watsco in the first quarter worth $4,498,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Watsco by 6.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco in the first quarter worth $231,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $286.86 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $184.57 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research cut Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.60.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

