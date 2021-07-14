Stephens Inc. AR Has $448,000 Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Markel were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $131,282,000. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 97,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,445,000 after purchasing an additional 59,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Markel during the 1st quarter worth about $45,194,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 106,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,159,000 after acquiring an additional 30,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,490,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,191.71 on Wednesday. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $904.00 and a twelve month high of $1,268.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,208.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 56.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKL. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,098.40.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total value of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,443,759.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.14, for a total value of $674,552.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,285,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.