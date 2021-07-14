Stephens Inc. AR Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Camping World were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWH. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,433,000 after buying an additional 486,756 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 1,210.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 486,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after buying an additional 449,003 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,974,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 132.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 569,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,715,000 after buying an additional 324,066 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the first quarter valued at about $8,510,000. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camping World alerts:

In other Camping World news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 416,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $19,627,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 731,630 shares of company stock valued at $33,795,654 over the last 90 days. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CWH stock opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.35. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.91.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CWH shares. Truist upped their target price on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James started coverage on Camping World in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.