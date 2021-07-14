STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Holdings Cut by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,686 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in STERIS were worth $124,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STE has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,487. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $149.82 and a 52 week high of $216.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.