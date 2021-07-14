Steven M. Weddell Sells 438,710 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NYSE:LESL) Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NYSE:LESL) insider Steven M. Weddell sold 438,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $11,761,815.10.

Shares of LESL opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $32.84.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

