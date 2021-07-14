Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 277,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Franklin Universal Trust were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 602,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 18.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Franklin Universal Trust stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.09. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $8.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

