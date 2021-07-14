Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,851 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BURL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,643,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,464,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,413,000 after buying an additional 235,333 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 816.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 244,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,018,000 after buying an additional 217,705 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,673,000 after buying an additional 132,056 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on BURL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.75.

NYSE BURL opened at $329.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.58 and a beta of 1.00. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $168.46 and a one year high of $339.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.76) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

