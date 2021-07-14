Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 83.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXG. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.44.

In related news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total transaction of $1,444,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 434,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,764,355.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $45,707.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,069 shares of company stock worth $29,916,767. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $181.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.12. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. As a group, analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.