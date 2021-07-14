Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HQY. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $421,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $742,498.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,935 shares of company stock worth $2,090,939 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $78.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.17. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,304.88, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.37.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

