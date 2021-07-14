Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.30

Shares of Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.30 and last traded at C$8.28, with a volume of 23042 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RAY.A shares. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Stingray Group in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Stingray Group in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$576.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

