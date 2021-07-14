Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cytokinetics Call Options (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 9,098 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,359% compared to the typical volume of 263 call options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CYTK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Shares of CYTK opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.38. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 9,739 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $270,354.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 10,714 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $270,314.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,857 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.