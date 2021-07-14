Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EDF)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th.
EDF stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.
About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
