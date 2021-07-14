StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc decreased its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 82.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771,566 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $10,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 32.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 329,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,194,000 after buying an additional 80,597 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in StoneCo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,517,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,906 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $812,000. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 70.3% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at $685,000. Institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.30. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.98 and a 12 month high of $70.74.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

